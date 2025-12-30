Why Danube Properties Put Shah Rukh Khan’s Name on a Dubai Landmark - Chairman Rizwan Sajan Explains

A

My inspiration for launching a tower with Shah Rukh Khan’s name came from a combination of admiration and alignment. I first met him on a flight, and I was floored by his generosity and warmth towards me and my wife, Sameera. I knew then that I had to collaborate with him on something massive.

Shah Rukh is not just a global superstar—he represents ambition, excellence, and the ability to inspire millions across cultures. These are the same values we embody at Danube Group. Collaborating with him enabled us to create a project that blends star power with quality, design, and lifestyle aspirations.

This commercial tower, located in the premium area of Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, boasts more than 35 world-class amenities, including a sky pool, a dedicated helipad for air taxis, valet services, exclusive executive lounges, and much more.

Our idea was to offer our customers something iconic and meaningful—a tower that carries the spirit of a living legend and reflects the aspirations of the region’s diverse communities and global appeal.