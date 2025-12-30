Why Danube Properties Put Shah Rukh Khan’s Name on a Dubai Landmark - Chairman Rizwan Sajan Explains

Danube Group’s SRK-branded tower aims to redefine aspirational commercial real estate in Dubai
Indian HNIs are choosing Dubai for lifestyle, security, and long-term stability—not just returns
Competitive property prices, business-friendly policies, and global access give Dubai an edge over Indian metros
Dubai’s real estate skyline is set for a striking new addition as Danube Group unveils “Shahrukhz by Danube”, a 55-storey commercial tower on Sheikh Zayed Road bearing the name of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. The premium project, valued at around ₹4,000 crore and spanning over one million square feet, was officially revealed at a high-profile launch event in Mumbai earlier this month.
Speaking to Outlook Business, Rizwan Sajan, Chairman, Danube Group said that his personal admiration for Khan grew into a vision to align the actor’s global image of ambition and excellence with Danube’s own aspirations.
“I knew then that I had to collaborate with him on something massive,” he said, underscoring the project’s blend of star appeal with world-class design and lifestyle offerings. He further hinted that this could be just the beginning of future branded real estate ventures.
Edited Excerpts:
What was your inspiration behind launching a tower with SRK’s name on it?
My inspiration for launching a tower with Shah Rukh Khan’s name came from a combination of admiration and alignment. I first met him on a flight, and I was floored by his generosity and warmth towards me and my wife, Sameera. I knew then that I had to collaborate with him on something massive.
Shah Rukh is not just a global superstar—he represents ambition, excellence, and the ability to inspire millions across cultures. These are the same values we embody at Danube Group. Collaborating with him enabled us to create a project that blends star power with quality, design, and lifestyle aspirations.
This commercial tower, located in the premium area of Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, boasts more than 35 world-class amenities, including a sky pool, a dedicated helipad for air taxis, valet services, exclusive executive lounges, and much more.
Our idea was to offer our customers something iconic and meaningful—a tower that carries the spirit of a living legend and reflects the aspirations of the region’s diverse communities and global appeal.
Can we expect more branded constructions from Danube beyond “Shahrukhz by Danube”?
‘Shahrukhz by Danube’ has set a new benchmark for what branded real estate can achieve in terms of aspiration, value, and global appeal. So, without revealing much at this point, all I can say, in Shah Rukh’s classic style, is: “Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost".
Why are so many Indian HNIs looking to buy property in Dubai? Is it purely an investment opportunity?
Indian HNIs are looking to buy property in Dubai for several reasons, and it goes far beyond investment. Of course, Dubai offers strong returns, stability, and a tax-friendly environment, which makes it an attractive investment destination. However, what truly draws Indian buyers is the overall lifestyle and security the city provides. Infact, majority of my clients buy properties for self-use and not just for investment and renting out to another party.
Dubai offers world-class infrastructure, transparent regulations, and a safe, multicultural environment that feels very familiar to Indians. It’s just a short flight from major Indian cities, making it convenient for frequent travel as well. Many families also appreciate the quality of education, healthcare, and the work-life balance that Dubai offers.
So, while investment can be a reason for some, but for a lot of HNIs it’s also about the lifestyle, long-term security, global connectivity, and the opportunity to be part of one of the world’s most dynamic and future-ready cities.
Is the UAE’s relaxed regulatory environment attracting more and more Indian businesses to set up operations there?
Absolutely, the UAE’s progressive and business-friendly regulatory environment is a major reason why more Indian businesses are choosing to set up operations here. The government has created an ecosystem that offers ease of doing business, long-term visas, and clear, transparent regulations. This gives entrepreneurs and established companies as well as the confidence to expand.
Though it’s not just the relaxed regulations. The UAE’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, strong connectivity to global markets, and overall safety and stability make it an ideal base for Indian businesses looking to scale internationally. Many Indian companies see the UAE as both a gateway to global markets and a place where their teams and families can enjoy a high quality of life.
When did you first start noticing the influx of Indian HNIs moving to the UAE?
I think the interest in the UAE market was always there, but I saw a significant jump post-Covid, when many high-net-worth individuals began prioritizing quality of life, global mobility, and secure investment destinations. I remember saying back then that Dubai would be the first to bounce back from the Covid setback—and it did.
We were among the first to get back on our feet, and you’ve seen the development in Dubai ever since. This is not only from a business and employment perspective, but also in terms of healthcare, education, and the overall quality of life. In fact, today Indian HNIs are one of the fastest-growing investor groups in the Dubai market, and the reasons behind that is out there for everyone to see.
How would you compare the real estate market in the UAE with that of metro cities in India?
There is a very common misconception that Dubai is extremely expensive in terms of real estate but let me break that myth with some comparative data. The average price per square foot in Mumbai is $1,200, while in Gurgaon it ranges from $1,200 to $1,500 per square foot.
In comparison, Dubai’s rate is $900 to $1,000 per square foot. On top of this affordability, buyers also get an elevated lifestyle, which is why the whole world is looking at Dubai today with so much optimism.
What are Danube Group’s plans for India?
At this point in time, I am very busy with my commitments in Dubai. I work more than 12 hours a day, and my hands are full with the exciting lineup we have planned for Danube Group in the coming years. As of now, we have no plans for India, but as they say, “never say never".
Are you prepared for a scenario where Indian buyers shift their preference to another region instead of Dubai?
While market dynamics can always evolve, Dubai has consistently proven itself as a preferred destination for Indian buyers due to its stability, world-class infrastructure, and lifestyle advantages. As a company, we continuously monitor trends and adapt our strategies to meet changing preferences, which is why we have been thriving for the last 33 years in a competitive market like real estate in Dubai.
At Danube Group, we focus on delivering unmatched value, quality, and innovation to our customers. By staying ahead in design, amenities, and customer experience, we ensure that even if preferences shift, Dubai—and our projects—remain highly attractive to discerning buyers.
‘Shahrukhz By Danube’ is also one of our steps in that direction, where we have evolved from providing world-class residential apartments to now setting a benchmark with a commercial tower like ‘Shahrukhz By Danube’. I am confident that Dubai’s unique combination of opportunity, security, and lifestyle will continue to draw investors and homeowners alike.
Apart from India, which international markets are you targeting, and why?
As I mentioned earlier, my focus at this point in time is on the Dubai market. If and when we plan to expand to other locations in the future, we will announce it in the grand Danube style, as we always do.
Based on your experience, what drives Indian buyers to prefer Dubai over domestic markets for real estate investment?
From my experience, the preference of Indian buyers for Dubai is driven by a combination of factors. First, Dubai offers strong and stable returns, backed by a transparent and well-regulated real estate market. Second, the lifestyle here is unparalleled—world-class infrastructure, safety, healthcare, education, and a multicultural environment make it very attractive for families.
Tax efficiency is another important factor. Dubai’s tax-friendly policies make real estate investment financially rewarding compared to many domestic markets. Lastly, global connectivity and strategic location allow buyers to manage business or personal travel easily.
So, while returns, regulations, lifestyle, and taxes all play a role, it’s the combination of security, convenience, and overall quality of life that truly makes Dubai stand out for Indian investors. I have always maintained that once you come to Dubai, you will never want to go back.