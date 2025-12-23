HCLSoftware Eyes AI-Led Analytics with Wobby, Jaspersoft Acquisitions

HCL Software plans to acquire Belgian AI start-up Wobby to enhance natural-language data analytics within its Actian platform
The move will help enterprises automate insights and scale generative AI with trusted data foundations
The company is also acquiring Jaspersoft, expanding its embedded analytics and reporting capabilities
HCL Software, the software business division of HCLTech, has announced its intent to acquire Wobby, an early-stage start-up providing AI Data Analyst ‘Agents’ for data warehouses, based in Antwerp, Belgium.
The acquisition aims at accelerating clients’ value realisation from generative AI by adding data analyst capabilities. The start-up’s AI Data Analyst Agents enable users to query complex datasets through a natural language interface and receive actionable insights instantly.
The solution is powered by a proprietary semantic layer and agentic architecture that interprets business context, automates complex workflows and delivers high-quality analytical output at scale, which complements the knowledge graph capabilities of the Actian Data Intelligence Platform.
Speaking about the acquisition deal, Marc Potter, CEO Actian & Portfolio General Manager of HCL Software’s Data & AI division said, “Customers want self-service analytics with AI-driven insights that they can trust”.
“With Wobby, Actian provides LLM-powered natural-language analytics on a unified, governed semantic layer, enabling self-service analytics that delivers context-rich, accurate insights and a foundation for scaling GenAI initiatives with confidence,” he said.
Amra Dorjbayar, CEO and cofounder of Wobby said the start-up is reinventing how teams do business intelligence by building AI agents that not only answer questions, but also are evolving toward proactive analytics by sharing automated insights.
“Combining Wobby’s capabilities with Actian Data Intelligence platform will offer customers a differentiated approach to data management,” he added.
The Wobby asquition deal is expected to close by February 2026, the statement read.
Meanwhile, the company has also planned to acquire Jaspersoft, a business unit of US-headquartered Cloud Software Group and provider of a leading embedded analytics and pixel-perfect reporting platform. The cost of acquisition is pegged at $240 million.
Jaspersoft provides a comprehensive business intelligence and repoEing platform that enables organizations to create pixel-perfect reports, interactive dashboards and advanced visualisations.
It offers services to governments, banking and financial services. Currently, the platform has approximately 115 employees globally who will transfer to HCLSoftware.
The acquisitions come after HCLSoftware's Data and AI division (Actian) stated that it is seeing increased demand for its metadata management, data catalog and data governance solutions and has demonstrated good growth over the last five years, driven by enterprise data management solutions.