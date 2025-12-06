  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Amazon expects its 127 bn ai investment to benefit 15 mn small biz in india by

Amazon Expects Its $12.7bn AI Investment to Benefit 15mn Small Biz in India by 2030

Amazon expects its $12.7bn artificial intelligence investment to support 15 million small Indian businesses by 2030 through advanced tools and digital infrastructure.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Amazon
info_icon

Big tech firm Amazon expects its planned investment of USD 12.7 billion in building local cloud and AI infrastructure to benefit 15 million small businesses in India by 2030, a senior company official said on Friday.

The company has set a target to train 4 million government-school students in the next five years, Amazon's SVP for Emerging Markets, Amit Agarwal, said on social platform X.

"Our long-term goal is aligned with the Government of India's AI Mission, and we are aiming to bring the power of AI to millions of small businesses, customers and students. This includes empowering over 15 million small businesses and providing AI literacy to 4 million government-school students by 2030," he said.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Since 2017, Amazon Web Services has claimed that it has trained over 6.2 million individuals in India with cloud skills through several programmes, such as AWS Skill Builder, AWS Educate, AWS re/Start, and recently announced new AI courses.

In May 2023, Amazon announced plans to invest USD 12.7 billion in India by 2030 into its local cloud and AI infrastructure across Telangana and Maharashtra. The company has already invested USD 3.7 billion between 2016 and 22 in India.

"Amazon has already committed to invest USD 12.7 billion in local cloud and AI infrastructure through Amazon Web Services (AWS). For us, this is about more than innovation; it's about ensuring every Indian can benefit from this transformative technology," Agarwal said.

Elaborating on the training programme, the company, in a statement, said it plans to bring AI literacy and career awareness to 4 million government-school students by 2030 through an AI curriculum, hands-on experiments, career tours, and teacher training, which supports the National Education Policy 2020.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×