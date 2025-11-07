PhysicsWallah IPO: 'Major Investments Are Done, Now It’s Time for Public to Join Our Journey', Says Alakh Pandey

A

We have decided about getting listed during our two major investments: first, new categories in online classes and second, offline expansion during FY23 and FY24. We opened centres rapidly and launched new exam categories such as UPSC, ICA, Commerce, and MBA after starting with JEE and NEET. Our major investment was in creating these exam categories. When we launch a new category, students don’t join immediately. We first teach for free on YouTube to build community and distribution. After this, we launch a proper online batch, which may have 5,000 or 10,000 students.

Initially, the cost of teachers, smart boards, infrastructure is fixed. As more students join, it moves toward profitability. Every exam has its own critical number: for some, 4,000 students; for others, 1,000 or 9,000. We launched 34 exams in two years, so major investments went there.

Many of these exams have now become profitable, while some are at breakeven. Even offline, we opened 170 centres in two years. Our expansion run rate is now slower than before, which is about 70 centres going forward. So, we feel that the major investment phase is largely over.

If you look at EBITDA, it has improved dramatically in the last two years. Our control on the bottom line has strengthened. Cash flow from operations also grew i.e., ₹200 crore in FY24 and ₹500 crore in FY25. All these indicators showed sustainable growth. Major investments are done, the offline model and unit economics are figured out.

And this was the time when we decided to go for an IPO. The bottom line is clear and improving. We felt that public investors can now become our partners in this growth journey. Also, I felt that it’s good to be in the public eye because past examples in the edtech sector haven’t been great. Going through the IPO process, the company itself improved significantly. We brought in independent directors, built new processes, and became more disciplined.

I hold a large equity stake, so I’m committed to running it for life. More than equity, it’s my personal brand and identity. So, listing is also an emotional decision. By listing during our growth phase, everyone can benefit and be part of our journey.