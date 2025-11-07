PhysicsWallah IPO: Founders Argue Losses Fuel Scale as Company Seeks ₹3,480 Cr in Listing Next Week

When asked about the company’s break-even horizon, Maheshwari said short-term losses are a deliberate trade-off for fast expansion. He highlighted the firm’s revenue momentum, saying PhysicsWallah was “the first consumer internet company which in five years achieved a ₹3,000 crore top line” and that “in the last two years our revenues have grown four times”, and argued those trends, not current accounting losses, should shape long-term value.