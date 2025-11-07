Can Gaming in India Become a $10-Bn Juggernaut?

As India’s gaming ecosystem evolves beyond real-money and casual play, the conversation is shifting to creativity, exports, and skill-building. Ahead of this year’s India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) in Hyderabad, Outlook Business spoke with Manish Agarwal, Chairperson of the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), and Sridhar Muppidi, Chair of IGDC and Co-Founder of PurpleTalk, about how the country can transform from a market of 650 million gamers into a global game development hub. From patient capital to education reforms and policy incentives, they outline what it will take for India to level up.