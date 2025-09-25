PhysicsWallah to Back Offline Push with ₹460 Cr From IPO Proceeds

All new centers will operate on a leasehold basis, with the company yet to finalise exact locations. However, potential expansion into tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Muzaffarpur, Dhanbad, Akola, Latur, Rajkot, Ujjain, Bhatinda, Jorhat, and Chennai has been indicated in the DRHP. PhysicsWallah claims to produce 9,500 hours of educational content every week with a student base across 18,808 pin codes, accounting for almost 98% of pin codes in India.