What Every Early-Stage Founder Must Know About Term Sheet

At the Nasscom Generative AI Foundry Bootcamp one of the sessions was not about technology at all. It was about the fine print that can make or break a start-up’s future. Kaushik Rajan, partner at Stoicus Legal, a law firm specialising in start-up advisory, walked participants through a session titled Term Sheet Teardown. He dissected real-world clauses, flagged red lines and explained where founders have room to push back.



What followed was a mix of legal insight, interactive roleplay and cautionary tales. It was an insider’s guide to recognising when a pipe is not a pipe, as Rajan analogised using the surrealist painting by René Magritte. “When you get a term sheet, investors will tell you this is standard. But remember, it is not a pipe you can smoke. There is always at least 10–20% wiggle room. The trick is knowing what to negotiate, what to accept and when to walk away,” he said.

