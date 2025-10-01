A

Since our inception four years ago, we’ve evolved from a broad-based house of brands into a focused platform, building global, profitable, digital-first consumer brands. BRND.ME is not a pivot, but a sharper expression of this vision.

The rebrand solves a functional need, we needed a single brand identity with trademark clearance across all operating categories globally. BRND is ‘brand’, the ‘dot’ signals ‘digital’ and ME stands for ‘consumer’. As an aside, the ‘M’ is similar to our earlier Mensa logo and brings familiarity.

We’ve always been excited about creating brands from India for the world. Today, half our revenue comes from outside India, with active expansion into Canada, the UK, Germany and the UAE.