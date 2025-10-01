A

There was almost no production for some months during the pandemic, so it was obvious that the industry would show strong recovery on a low base post-2020-21. In the last financial year [2024–25], we saw growth of around 2%, but the number of units sold was 4.3mn, the highest ever wholesale.

We are seeing continued stress in the entry-level segment, while UVs [utility vehicles] are seeing very high demand. In fact, we are seeing 60%-plus share in the UV segment.

So clearly, there is strong urban demand for UVs, but there are challenges in the entry-level segment, which means there are challenges on affordability. Vehicle prices have gone up due to a series of regulations. People aspiring to buy at a particular price point are finding it unaffordable. This will get addressed in the new GST regime. The reform will bring renewed cheer to consumers and inject fresh momentum into the Indian automotive sector.