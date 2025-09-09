Podcast

WATCH | Parag Kar Decodes Satcom Economics, Why India’s Data Speed Is Stuck, Duopoly In Telecom | Escape Velocity

In this episode of the Outlook Business Podcast, Parag Kar, a leading telecom expert, sits down with Deepsekhar Choudhury, Associate Editor, Outlook Business, to unpack some of the biggest questions shaping India’s telecom landscape today. The conversation explores how Indian operators are relying on partnerships with global satellite players instead of building a sovereign satcom infrastructure, and what the economic and security risks of this dependency could be.