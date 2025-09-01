'Winning with AI' Shows How to Harness the New Tech in Everyday Tasks

In fact, when we share this statistic with management executives and employees, we are often told this is wrong – the ratio is more like 70/30 or 80/20 in favour of non-creative to creative work. As former corporate citizens who experienced this for more than two decades before turning entrepreneurs, this resonates strongly with us. While entrepreneurs too face many struggles, our level of productivity has ratcheted up several times, unencumbered by countless meetings discussing the same old issues, similar information being presented to different people in different formats and virtually no time to do any deep thinking. As the GenAI tidal wave sweeps across industries and offices, we strongly believe that it will affect corporate work more than anything else. We often do not consider work an industry – though it is a several trillion dollar one – and confuse work with jobs. We are rightly worried about how AI will impact jobs, but tend to neglect how it will impact work.