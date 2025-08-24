Learn to Play Around with AI Tools, Get Fluent: Microsoft India President Advises Youth

"AI orchestrator, AI agent manager, agent boss, prompt engineer... There are many new roles that are coming up and how do we make sure that we create those roles and job opportunities for people across the country. Second, the color of the jobs will change... I think the skills required, if a lot of repetitive grunt work is taken away, drudgery is taken away, how do we constantly upskill our people to going back to build agents, to get agents to work for them, really use AI in the right way," he said.