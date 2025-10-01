A

As a country, we have multiple identities. We often talk about contentment—being happy with what you have, accepting whatever life has given. But that works against ambition. We can’t hope for prosperity without ambition.

Let’s take a few dimensions. You will never see a prosperous nation that does not value time. They are obsessed with the value of time. India is not. For example, we do not even have “efficiency” or “productivity” as words in Indian languages. that Indians don’t work by the hour, they don’t get paid by the hour. In developed nations, everybody is paid hourly for the first five years of their career, no matter the profession. That wires the mind: I am being paid per hour, which means I can earn more.

Another dimension is desire. If we do not desire to become successful, we won’t build ambition. For example, we have made movies and web series about every gangster and scamster in the country. But where are the stories of entrepreneurs? How will people know and aspire to be like them?

When I was in Lisbon, Portugal, I learned that in the church only royalty was allowed to be buried—along with one more category. I asked the guide who that was, and he said: risk-takers and explorers. Vasco da Gama and Christopher Columbus were given the same position as royalty because they took risks that changed their country and made it more prosperous.

Today, are we really celebrating entrepreneurs? Are we celebrating risk-takers? We are so risk-averse that we often mock them. Most people who try entrepreneurship cannot handle societal pressure. There is no recovery if you fail, so people take the safer path. That is why the country has been obsessed with government jobs or safer jobs like banking.

The mindset that needs to change is this. And at its core, it’s also about exposure. When we start talking about stories of risk, reward, and entrepreneurial journeys, it will become mainstream. We have not accepted risk-taking as a culture. For example, we ask a startup that is 3–4 years old, “When will you be profitable?” But they are still trying to grow faster. Do we encourage that?

This change is necessary. Every country has to go through it. China went through it, and it materially changed the country. It has to happen here as well. Can we become a very prosperous nation with only a few companies or brands doing well? How will we create an aspiring class of entrepreneurs? My point about ambition is that the ecosystem should not penalise risk-taking. It should celebrate it, because a country cannot prosper without risk-takers.