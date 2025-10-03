UPI Should Have a Reasonable MDR, Says Amazon Pay Chief Vikas Bansal

A

We think of Amazon Pay not just as a UPI app. It is a holistic payment app where customers can use credit cards including Amazon Pay credit card, buy now pay later, use their wallet or UPI. Unlike many other services we do not focus only on UPI.

UPI is more of a byproduct of our focus. Today 60–70% of transactions are small-ticket payments at long-tail stores through scan and pay. Hence, we are very excited about our overall growth which has been strong.

That number is about 60–65. We do not play in that space as much because customers can already use Amazon Pay at any QR code. Our QR codes are deliberately focused on large enterprise merchants.

Our focus has been on online and offline large enterprise merchants. Naturally our share in other segments looks smaller. We are thinking long term: once we grow share with online merchants and all payment methods, we can expand to more offline stores and the long tail.

That is why this metric comes up. When 60–70% of UPI payments happen in small stores like paanwalas, chaiwalas and kirana shops our share looks lower. Think of us as a holistic solution. This is where we are growing our customer base and expanding our payment offerings.