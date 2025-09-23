Dear Sam Altman, Indian Start-Ups Have A Wishlist For You

Start-ups in India stands to significantly benefit in other ways too should Altman decide to invest in local infrastructure not only for hosting but for running models (inferencing) and training new ones. Among the major beneficiaries would be start-ups working on multiple Indian languages and unique use cases, says Shweta Rajpal Kohli of the Startup Policy Forum. The more Indian data the models learn from, the better they get, which then helps start-ups build stronger products. This virtuous cycle would make AI more relevant in India while equipping local start-ups to scale and compete globally.