India's AI Talent Paradox: Companies Ready to Pay More, But Few Skilled Hands Available

Meanwhile, the TeamLease Digital report also says that technology roles in non-tech sectors are expected to grow at a 12% CAGR between 2025 and 2028, fuelled by ERP modernisation, RPA, cloud migration, and cybersecurity. BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and telecom are emerging as key recruiters for AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and full-stack development talent. Sector-wise, automotive and manufacturing are set to see rising demand for AI, sensors, and automotive software as ADAS adoption expands, even as only 30% of vehicles in India are projected to have self-driving features by 2030.