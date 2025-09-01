Exclusive | US Critical for ‘Long-Term’ Business, Says Tech Mahindra COO as IT Sector Faces Delayed Decision-Making

A

Project Fortius continues to demonstrate its effectiveness in driving structural efficiency and building a future-ready delivery engine. Our seventh consecutive quarter of margin expansion in Q1 reflects the program’s discipline and impact. The initiative is anchored on principles of LEAN, embedding AI across applicable projects, and driving productivity improvements at scale.

This structured approach ensures we eliminate inefficiencies, optimize costs, and enhance delivery quality. Despite the dynamic macro environment, our results highlight the resilience of this model. With consistent execution, focus on profitable growth, and the adoption of AI-first practices, we are confident of steadily progressing toward the 15% margin ambition by FY27 while strengthening our competitiveness.