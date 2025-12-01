How Birla Opus Broke into India’s Paints Industry with Scale, Capital and 45,000 Tinting Machines

Over the past nine years, the Indian paints industry has more than doubled from ₹43,500 crore in 2015–16 to roughly ₹80,000 crore today. But the order of power had not changed. Asian Paints rules with more than half the market, followed by Berger Paints (17%) and Kansai Nerolac (11%). For every new entrant, this had been the wall that wouldn’t crack—until Birla Opus.