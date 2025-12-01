Why VIP Industries’ Promoters Gave Up Control After 50 Years

The leadership gaps that had built up over the previous years now caught up with the business. After Dutta’s abrupt resignation as MD in late 2023, chief financial officer Neetu Kashiramka was elevated to the top role. Under her watch, the clean up began. VIP shut unprofitable stores, cut costs and focused on clearing old stock. Kashiramka called 2024–25 “a year of big solves across multiple areas”. Incidentally Kashiramka has also resigned.