India’s Self-Made Millionaires are Steering the Luxury Car Boom

Arya breaks down the maths. “A salaried person with ₹50 lakh in savings for a car, without an EMI, would usually be in their mid-50s because the first major purchase from savings is typically a house.” But with an EMI of ₹80,000, a buyer only needs a take-home salary of ₹5–7 lakh per month, roughly ₹80 lakh–1 crore annually. IT professionals, young entrepreneurs and start-up founders now fall squarely in this potential buyer pool.