Small Modular Reactors Can Decarbonise Hard-to-Abate Sectors, Says L&T's Anil Parab

They are vital for three reasons. First, they can decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors such as cement, steel, aluminium and refineries, which account for nearly 34% of India’s carbon footprint. Without addressing these, India cannot meet its 2070 net zero and greenhouse gas targets.

Second, hyperscale data centres driving AI and quantum computing need reliable 24x7 clean power with compact footprints. SMRs are among the best options.

Third, in remote regions like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and certain military bases where grid links are unviable, SMRs or micro-modular reactors can be deployed locally.