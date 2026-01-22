IT Minister Vaishnaw Rebuttles IMF’s ‘Second-Tier’ AI Country Remark on India

India’s Focus on Small Efficient Alternatives

Vaishnaw also made the case for smaller, more efficient systems, telling the Davos audience that “95% of the work” that generates economic value can be handled by models in the 20–50 billion parameter range. India already has what he described as a “bouquet” of such models being deployed across use cases, reinforcing his argument that diffusion and efficiency matter more than chasing trillion-parameter systems.