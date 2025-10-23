Bhumi Didn’t Lend her Name, She Engaged on Ground: Ketto CEO on Actor’s Role in Flood Relief Fundraiser

A

I think the operational logistical challenges so far have just been reaching people in areas that have been completely cut off. And again, I honestly only had the opportunity to go to Jammu and see it first-hand. And when we went, we were in areas where there was so much, areas where basically the flood water had subsided.

But what was left behind was like deep, like at least like two feet of sand and just like sedimentation that the water left behind. But there are a lot of areas in Himachal and Uttarakhand that have been completely cut off because of the flood-related disasters.

Maybe a bridge that was connecting those communities to the world has been broken or, you know, many instances like that. And that's why we signed up with, we collaborated with DDRF because they have tools and ways of reaching these communities, be it through drones or with the help of the army. So I really hope that when this campaign comes to an end, the real stakeholders that are in real need are truly benefited by whatever aid we can provide to them.