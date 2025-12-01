Anthropic’s Latest Model Breaks New Ground in Coding: Are Software Engineers Redundant?

Agentic AI

The threat of AI displacing humans became a real possibility when ChatGPT 4, released in early 2023, showed massive improvements over its predecessor in a variety of tasks including coding, spurring futurists to predict an end to human coding in the near future. However, since then, the concerns over the immediate death of human coding have abated somewhat as AI chatbots have tended to exhibit a tendency to get ‘bogged down’ and ‘lose the plot’ when it comes to longer and more complicated projects involving thousands of lines of code.