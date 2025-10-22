India Needs Multi-Directional Policy Response to US Tariffs: MPC’s Nagesh Kumar

Alongside continued diplomatic engagement, Kumar says India must tap its domestic market more effectively and prevent local industries from being undermined by unfair competition. “We need to exploit the domestic markets for our labour-intensive goods better. We should also protect the domestic market especially in labour intensive industries from the dumping of cheap Chinese goods. This has become a serious issue in the Southeast Asian countries, too, like Thailand and Indonesia, which have begun taking action. India should also act to contain the damage. The Prime Minister’s call for ‘vocal for local’ is indeed timely.”