The airline acknowledged that it misjudged the number of pilots and cabin crew needed under the stricter rostering norms, which reduced night-duty availability and constrained scheduling flexibility. Industry groups echoed this assessment. According to the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), IndiGo failed to sufficiently redesign its rosters ahead of Phase 2, resulting in manpower shortfalls as more stringent rest requirements and night-duty caps took effect, ANI reported.