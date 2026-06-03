Why Corporate Stewardship Must Lead on Water Scarcity, Waste

In India, the warning signs are everywhere. The country holds 18% of the world’s population but only 4% of its freshwater reserves. NITI Aayog projects that water demand could double the available supply by 2030. Compounding the problem, groundwater is being extracted faster than it can recharge and untreated sewage is polluting rivers and lakes. Erratic rainfall, along with rapid urban and industrial growth, is pushing the system toward crisis. For companies operating in this environment, inaction is not an option.