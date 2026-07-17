The Inference | Google, ChatGPT and the AI Anxiety of Small Businesses

Every generation has changed how small businesses get discovered. It began with word of mouth, moved to wall paintings and neighbourhood billboards, and then to Google listings. Now, another change is around the corner, thanks to the rapid adoption of AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini. The widespread use of AI chatbots for queries ranging from the complex to the mundane is changing how customers discover local businesses like Amir's. The discovery model is shifting from reviews and proximity to a richer digital footprint. When processing a query about an AC repair service, an AI chatbot gathers a wider digital context before recommending a business. It draws from Google listings, Facebook pages, Justdial, websites and other information available across the web.