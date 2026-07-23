Mercedes-Benz India to Bring Hybrid Vehicle, Lack of Policy Support Not a Deterrent: MD & CEO

Stating that the company fully recognises the policymaker's focus on EVs and appreciates that, Iyer said, "But we would like to offer consumers choice and give them the time to live with hybrid powertrain before many of them shift to EV powertrain." On the new AMG E 53 PHEV, he said, "This performance sedan combines genuine AMG performance with plug-in hybrid's efficiency, balancing an AMG customers need of racetrack performance with practicality of daily usage, perfectly." He further said, "The AMG E53 Hybrid furthers our 'powertrain agnostic' strategy for India, where customers decide the powertrain of their choice, suiting their requirement." MercedesBenz India on Thursday also announced a multi-year partnership with the Indian Padel Tour, becoming the title partner for the 2026-27 season.