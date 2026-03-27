Water Challenges Cannot Be Solved in Isolation, It Requires Collaboration: Experts

As water demand continues to rise and resources grow increasingly scarce, experts at a panel discussion on Friday emphasized that addressing the crisis requires collective action.
Speaking at Outlook Business’s C3 event, they noted that water challenges ranging from conservation and efficiency to pollution control cannot be solved in isolation and must be tackled through collaboration across industries, communities, and institutions to drive meaningful impact on the ground.
“Ultimately, impact and sustainability are our key deliverables. Impact must be measured scientifically, and community ownership is essential for long-term success. For example, even if a check dam is constructed, it may fail or be damaged over time. Unless the community takes responsibility for maintaining it, the benefits will not last,” said Anjali Makhija, CEO, SM Sehgal Foundation.
Manufacturing remains one of the key contributors to growing water scarcity. Representing the industry, K. Ganesh, Director–Sustainability at Bisleri International, highlighted that industrial facilities often face limitations in storing and recharging large volumes of water within their premises. As a result, companies are increasingly extending their efforts beyond factory boundaries.
He noted that initiatives such as repairing and restoring check dams, as well as reviving ponds and reservoirs, have been undertaken at scale to support groundwater recharge and strengthen local water systems.
However, to address the larger water crisis we face today,Ashish Bhardwaj, Programme Lead, Alliance for Water Stewardship pivoted the conversation on how closed-loop systems alone are not sufficient.
“The reason is simple: water is not a closed-loop resource. It exists within an open, shared system specifically, at the watershed or catchment level,” he said.
Yamuna is a huge example of how not just to save but to keep the water clean is important, speaking at the event Nupur Bahadur, Expert, Sustainability & Circular Economy, Delhi Jal Board & KPMG, talked about the issue of river frothing is not caused by a single factor but is the result of multiple interacting sources combined with physical conditions in the river system.
“Addressing it requires a holistic approach, improving wastewater treatment, controlling direct discharge, managing vegetation like water hyacinth, and regulating activities along the riverbanks,” she added.
Surojit Bose, Sustainability and ESG leader, Intueri Consulting also a moderator of the session concluded the session by mentioning key shifts are shaping the water landscape today;policies, digital innovation and corporate strategies.
“he gap between water demand and available supply is widening, setting the stage for urgent and coordinated action. To frame this discussion, let me briefly outline three key shifts shaping the water landscape,” said Bose.