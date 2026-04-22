India adopts a light-touch regulatory framework for online gaming, exempting most non-money games from mandatory registration.
New rules introduce a 90-day classification process and establish the Online Gaming Authority of India as the central regulator.
E-sports and notified categories will require registration, alongside stricter user safety, grievance redressal, and transparency norms.
The Central government notified the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules on Wednesday, which will come into effect from May 1, 2026, according to S. Krishnan, Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
“The intent is to ensure that regulation is as minimal as possible, especially for games that do not involve real money. Most online social (non-money) games can operate without mandatory registration or prior approval from the government or regulator. Participation in the determination process is optional, and providers are not obligated to apply for classification,” explained the Secretary.
As the government emphasises a minimal regulatory approach, registration is not mandatory for most games.
“Registration is not mandatory for most games and is required only for certain notified categories, such as games with large user bases, those involving significant financial transactions, or any categories specifically notified by the government,” he said.
And as of now, no specific categories have been notified, though the government may intervene in areas such as addiction concerns.
The new rules introduce a determination test to assess whether a game qualifies as an online money game, while also establishing the Online Gaming Authority of India as a unified, digital-first regulator for the sector, with a 90-day timeline to complete the classification process.
Determination is no longer mandatory in all cases and is required only in specific situations when the authority initiates the process on its own, or when a game is offered as an esport, which requires registration under the Act.
The rules create a statutory registration regime for e-sports and other notified categories of online social games, while mandating user safety measures, grievance redressal mechanisms, and transparency obligations for game service providers.
The government has also revised the authority’s composition to six members with a higher quorum, including the Ministry of Home Affairs as a full-time member. They also shorten the emergency action timeline to 3 days and strengthen confidentiality protections for applicant information.
The new rules also set out clear procedures for determination and introduce a formal determination order, while clarifying key distinctions between entry fees, prizes, and wagers.
The government further extended the validity of certificates from 5 to 10 years.
The MeitY Secretary also said the rules simplify the grounds for suspension and cancellation, mandate an opportunity to be heard, and clearly define the jurisdiction between the authority and the adjudication committee.
“The rules were shaped through extensive consultations, incorporating feedback from industry bodies, state governments, academia, law firms, as well as user groups and associations, " added Krishnan.