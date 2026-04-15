India’s Popular Vastu Expert Acharaya Pankit Goyal Reveals Why Most Businesses Fail, And How Vastu Can Help Fix It

This comprehensive approach has earned Acharaya Pankit Goyal a loyal clientele that spans retail chains, manufacturing units, tech startups, hospitality businesses, and family enterprises across India. Many clients return for consultations on new projects, a reflection of the trust and transformation his work has consistently delivered.

His consultation process begins with an in-depth discussion about the business’s financial performance, team dynamics, and growth goals. This is followed by a detailed audit of the premises — either in person or through architectural drawings and photographs. The final report includes directional corrections, zone-specific recommendations, and a prioritised implementation roadmap.

What distinguishes Acharaya Pankit Goyal from generic Vastu practitioners is his results-first methodology. Before recommending any change, he conducts a thorough analysis of the business’s current challenges, its directional orientation, and the owner’s individual birth chart to provide personalised Vastu solutions that align both the space and the individual.

Each of these issues, he explains, creates energetic imbalances that manifest as employee conflict, cash flow problems, unexpected losses, or stagnant growth — all of which can be corrected without major structural changes.

Drawing from his extensive experience across hundreds of commercial properties, Acharaya Pankit Goyal has identified recurring Vastu defects that businesses unknowingly make. These include placing the main entrance in inauspicious directions, positioning the owner’s seat with their back to the door, keeping the accounts or finance section in the wrong directional zone, having underground water tanks or sumps beneath the main structure, and neglecting to maintain a clutter-free north zone — the direction of prosperity.

“Most business failures I have observed have one thing in common — a severely imbalanced Vastu,” Acharaya Pankit Goyal told a gathering of entrepreneurs at a recent business summit. “The direction of the main entrance, the placement of the owner’s cabin, the positioning of accounts and finance departments — these are not trivial details. They govern the flow of prosperity energy into and within the business.”

Every year, thousands of businesses in India shut down despite having strong products, capable teams, and adequate capital. While analysts point to market conditions, funding challenges, or poor strategy, Vastu consultant Acharaya Pankit Goyal believes the answer often lies much closer to home — literally. According to him, the physical space in which a business operates has a direct and measurable impact on its trajectory.

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