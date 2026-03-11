Strait of Hormuz Disruptions May Raise Food & Energy Costs, Warns UNCTAD

Strait’s Global Trade Risks

The ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran has made the Strait of Hormuz very challenging for oil tankers, stopping or slowing down many oil ships passing through the route. This has caused oil prices to rise and fluctuate because a lot of the world's oil moves through this narrow waterway. Iran's Revolutionary Guards have threatened to block the route completely saying that they will not allow any oil to be shipped to countries they consider enemies if the conflict continues.