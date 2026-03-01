West Asia War Fears to Tighten Bears’ Grip on Stock Markets

“Earlier moves have already pushed gold and silver prices higher in recent sessions, and this momentum could continue if the conflict intensifies further. Energy markets are also responding, with crude oil prices rising on fears of supply disruption through key routes like the Strait of Hormuz, which further adds to risk-off sentiment and supports bullion interest. However, the impact may not be uniform, if there are diplomatic developments or indications of de-escalation over the weekend, precious metals could see profit-taking after an initial spike of 3–6%,” Trivedi added.