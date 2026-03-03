India's 100 mn Barrel Crude Stocks Could Cover 40-45 Days if Hormuz Flows Disrupted

"The country maintains strategic petroleum reserves alongside commercial inventories held by refiners and oil marketing companies. These buffers are intended to manage temporary supply shocks rather than sustained outages," he said. "Based on Kpler inventory data, commercial crude stocks are around 100 million barrels, including volumes in the strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) facilities at Mangalore, Padur and Visakhapatnam." With imports via the Strait of Hormuz averaging roughly 2.5 million barrels per day - about half of India's just over 5 million bpd total crude imports - these combined reserves could theoretically cover around 40-45 days of imports in a crude disruption scenario, he said.