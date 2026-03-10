India’s Reservoirs Under Pressure as 70% of Regions Face Rainfall Deficit, Says Report

The Chandan River, which originated in the Deoghar hills of modern-day Jharkhand, was crossed by the Chandan Dam in 1962. In the Banka district, it is one of the most significant irrigation projects. The dam irrigates portions of the Bhagalpur district as well as the Banka, Bausi, Barahat, and Dhoraiya blocks. About 80,000 hectares of rabi and kharif crops can be irrigated by it.