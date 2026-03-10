India’s February Power Demand Peaks in 15 Years Amid Rising Temperatures, Says Report

India’s power demand rose about 2% year-on-year in February, highest since 2010.
Above-normal temperatures increased cooling needs across several regions, driving higher electricity consumption levels.
Manufacturing activity expansion also contributed to increased industrial power use across the country.
India’s power demand increased by approximately 2% in February to reach 133 billion units (Bus), compared with 131 BUS during the same period last year. This consumption represents the highest level for the month since at least 2010.
Citing a Crisil Intelligence report, ANI reported that the surge is attributed to above-normal minimum and maximum temperatures in several parts of the country, which heightened the requirement for cooling. For fiscal 2026, the report estimated power demand to increase 1-1.5% year-on-year to reach between 1,705 and 1,715 Bus.
“In fiscal 2026, we estimate power demand to increase 1-1.5% on-year to 1,705-1,715 BU, owing to a harsh winter, onset of above-normal temperatures towards the end of the fiscal and steady economic growth, partially offset by a prolonged monsoon,” stated the report.
The rise in consumption occurred despite cooler temperatures in the northern eastern regions at the beginning of the month, which limited overall power usage. Between February 19 and 25, “the maximum temperature was above normal by 4-6 degrees Celsius over parts of the western Himalayan region and the plains of northwest India, while the weekly average minimum temperature was above normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country.”
Crisil Intelligence report noted that between April and February, total power demand increased by a marginal 0.9% YoY.
Industrial activity also played a role in the consumption trend. India’s manufacturing activity continued to expand in February, with the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising to 56.9 from 55.4 in January.
Rising Power Demand
India’s electricity consumption has continued to rise, due to both economic activity and weather patterns. Power consumption rose to roughly 132.99 billion units in February, up nearly 1.86% from 130.56 billion units a year earlier, according to government data cited by Press Trust of India. Additionally, peak electricity demand increased to 243.15 gigawatts, indicating increased energy use in both homes and businesses. According to data from the India Meteorological Department, the rainfall all over India in February was the lowest since 2001. Also, no cold waves or days prevailed during February. The absence of any active western disturbances and lack of their interactions/confluences with easterly winds are the major reasons for subdued snow/rainfall in the month.
In February, India experienced the 10th highest maximum temperature, third highest minimum temperature, and fifth highest mean temperature since 1901, IMD stated. Experts told PTI that the use of heating appliances like geysers and blowers decreased in February due to the absence of a cold wave.
This decreased the demand as well as the consumption of electricity in various parts of the country, especially in the north.