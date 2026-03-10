India’s February Power Demand Peaks in 15 Years Amid Rising Temperatures, Says Report

Rising Power Demand

India’s electricity consumption has continued to rise, due to both economic activity and weather patterns. Power consumption rose to roughly 132.99 billion units in February, up nearly 1.86% from 130.56 billion units a year earlier, according to government data cited by Press Trust of India. Additionally, peak electricity demand increased to 243.15 gigawatts, indicating increased energy use in both homes and businesses. According to data from the India Meteorological Department, the rainfall all over India in February was the lowest since 2001. Also, no cold waves or days prevailed during February. The absence of any active western disturbances and lack of their interactions/confluences with easterly winds are the major reasons for subdued snow/rainfall in the month.