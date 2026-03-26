Outlook Planet C3 2026: Climate Circularity Is the New Corporate Strategy. Are Companies Ready?

AI and policy integration are set to redefine corporate climate governance, enabling renewable adoption and decentralised energy systems.
India’s updated NDC targets for 2031–2035 reinforce commitments to emissions reduction, non-fossil fuel capacity expansion, and carbon sink creation.
Outlook Planet C3 Summit will bring policymakers and industry leaders together to advance circular economy solutions and accelerate India’s green growth pathway toward Viksit Bharat 2047.
Corporate Climate Action is the buzzword that could make policymakers recalibrate the governance and policies that shape the functioning of companies. The next five years will be essential for accelerating climate adoption, adaptation, and resilience, as climate risks increasingly call for raising funds to support operational policy actions. The key to the next phase of corporate governance aligned with climate action lies in integrating technology, policy, and purpose, which could reshape company strategy and capital allocation.
An indispensable catalyst in this transition is Artificial Intelligence. AI-powered digital grid orchestration will play a significantly larger role in advancing the use of renewable energy and decentralised power systems.
While technology remains the anchor, policy frameworks will enable its real-world implementation. Corporate transparency, science-based national commitments, and regular reporting standards will allow climate technologies to scale faster for resilience. For instance, the Green Digital Action Hub, launched during COP30, underscores the imperative of making digital public goods such as climate data, open-source tools, and capacity-building resources accessible to developing economies, ensuring a democratic digital transition.
On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet approved India’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for the period 2031–2035 to boost the country’s ambition under the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, while reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development and climate justice. New Delhi has committed to reducing the emissions intensity of its GDP by 47% by 2035, compared with 36% in 2005. India also aims to achieve 60% of cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2035. The nation has further pledged to create an additional carbon sink of 3.5–4.0 billion tonnes of CO₂ equivalent through forest and tree cover by 2035 from 2005 levels.
India’s climate strategy is being implemented through a series of measures, including large-scale renewable energy expansion, battery storage systems, green energy corridors, cleaner manufacturing, and reliable, sustainable infrastructure development across the country. Under its climate action framework, India’s NDC is operationalised through the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) and its nine national missions, as well as State Action Plans on Climate Change (SAPCC).
Where Is the Next Big Conversation Happening?
At the upcoming Outlook Planet C3 Summit, policymakers and industry leaders are coming together to discuss ideas, debates, and challenges shaping India’s next phase of sustainable transition. At the summit, leaders across sectors will explore ways to scale circular economy solutions.
Achieving Viksit Bharat 2047 requires climate action, circularity, and community-driven sustainability. The summit will give stakeholders an opportunity to collaborate on the next chapter of India’s green growth story.
The C3 (Climate Circularity Community) Summit and Awards aims to reflect on the delicate and deliberate balance between economic growth, energy security, and climate commitments amid global uncertainties.