Outlook Planet C3 2026: Climate Circularity Is the New Corporate Strategy. Are Companies Ready?

On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet approved India’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for the period 2031–2035 to boost the country’s ambition under the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, while reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development and climate justice. New Delhi has committed to reducing the emissions intensity of its GDP by 47% by 2035, compared with 36% in 2005. India also aims to achieve 60% of cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2035. The nation has further pledged to create an additional carbon sink of 3.5–4.0 billion tonnes of CO₂ equivalent through forest and tree cover by 2035 from 2005 levels.