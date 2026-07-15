Pay More For 100% Petrol: Nitin Gadkari On Ethanol-Blended Fuel Row

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that motorists preferring pure petrol over E20 fuel will have to pay a higher premium.
Gadkari dismissed claims of E20 fuel causing engine damage, stating that all E10-compliant vehicles are fully compatible.
The minister acknowledged a minor drop in fuel mileage due to the lower calorific value of ethanol, particularly on highways.
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said motorists who prefer pure petrol instead of E20 fuel can opt for it, but they must pay a higher price.
Gadkari defended the E20 programme in an interview with The Times of India, dismissing claims that the fuel damages engines as misinformation.
The remarks come amid an ongoing debate over the Centre's E20 scheme regarding fuel efficiency and compatibility with older vehicles. The government has clarified in detail, rejecting claims related to engine damage, insurance validity and environmental concerns.
Blended Fuel and Petrol
On providing E10 fuel at pumps, Gadkari responded by saying it's not possible, India has achieved 20% ethanol blending, with E20 petrol now available nationwide.
"How is it possible when we have achieved 20% ethanol blending and E20 fuel is available at every fuel station in the country?" he said.
Further stating that those who want pure petrol can buy it, but "they will have to pay more."
Personal Interest in Promoting Ethanol
When questioned about the alleged familial and personal interest associated with the ethanol blending programme, Gadkari said that he does not have any influence over it, the sugar factory owned by his family predates the ethanol programme, while the business is run by his sons, and the programme is run by the petroleum ministry.
"The sugar factory belongs to my family and it predates the whole conversation around ethanol. That business is run by my sons, the programme is run by the petroleum ministry and the price is decided by the cabinet. So, I have no influence over it," he said.
He highlighted that ethanol accounts for only 10% of the family business, while the factories his sons run have less than a 0.5% share in the ethanol business. "Ethanol is just 10% of the business and the factories run by my sons have less than 0.5% share of the ethanol business in the country," he stated.
Vehicular Damage and Lost Mileage
Gadkari addressed allegations regarding potential vehicle damage and loss of mileage due to the government's ethanol blending programme.
"The campaign is politically motivated. Certain people are targeting the government and me," the minister said.
A survey by LocalCircles, released on June 30, found that six in ten pre-2023 vehicle owners confirmed a 10% drop in mileage since early 2025, while five in ten such vehicle owners confirmed experiencing wear and tear or the need for repair in their vehicles.
To address such claims, the government held a press conference with auto industry experts on July 4, and reassured that they've not found any issue associated with E20 fuel. However, they admitted to a 3-5% drop in mileage due to the lower calorific value of E20.