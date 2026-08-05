Who Is Tewolde Gebremariam? Aviation Veteran Takes Charge as Air India's New CEO

Air India has appointed former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief Tewolde Gebremariam as its new CEO and MD
He will succeed Campbell Wilson, who steps down on September 30 after leading the Tata Group-owned airline's turnaround
Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran said the appointment marks the beginning of Air India's next phase focused on global expansion
Air India has appointed former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief Tewolde Gebremariam as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD), handing the airline's transformation programme to an aviation veteran who spent more than three decades with Africa's largest carrier.
The appointment follows an extensive global search carried out by a committee of the airline's board, which unanimously selected Gebremariam for the role, the company said in a statement.
He will succeed Campbell Wilson, who will step down on September 30 after leading Air India's turnaround since the Tata Group acquired the airline in 2022.
A Veteran With Decades Of Experience
Gebremariam served as Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group between January 2011 and March 2022, a period during which the airline expanded rapidly.
The group's revenue increased fourfold from $1 billion to $5 billion, while its fleet grew from 33 aircraft to 134, as per CNBC-TV18.
Ethiopian Airlines doubled its international network to 128 destinations, increased annual passenger traffic from three million to 12 million, and invested nearly $1 billion in aviation infrastructure, including cargo facilities, maintenance hangars, pilot training centres and an aviation university, as per Reuters.
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Before becoming Group CEO, Gebremariam held several leadership positions across Ethiopian Airlines, including Regional Director for India, Saudi Arabia and North America, before serving as Chief Operating Officer and head of sales and marketing.
Prior to joining Air India, he advised Delta Air Lines and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on international aviation and logistics investments, as per CNBC-TV18.
Experience Handling Industry Crises
Gebremariam steered Ethiopian Airlines through some of the aviation industry's biggest challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the fatal 2019 Boeing 737 MAX crash, as per Reuters.
CNBC-TV18 reported that the airline also navigated disruptions caused by SARS, MERS and Ebola, while maintaining record profitability and cash reserves during the pandemic without accepting government bailout funds or laying off employees.
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Air India's Next Phase
Announcing the appointment, Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the airline had completed the initial phase of stabilisation, integration and fleet planning under Wilson's leadership.
"Having completed the initial phase of stabilisation, integration, and fleet commitments under Campbell's guidance, Air India is now entering a critical execution and expansion era," Chandrasekaran said in a statement.
"Tewolde's track record in building one of the world's most efficient and profitable airline groups makes him uniquely suited to lead Air India. His operational expertise, commitment to safety, and vision for hub development will be instrumental as we establish Air India as a premier global carrier and a source of national pride," he added.
On his appointment, Tewolde said, "Air India carries an incredible legacy, and the opportunity to build a world-class global airline that reflects India’s extraordinary economic potential is uniquely exciting."
"I look forward to working closely with Chairman Chandrasekaran, the Board, our employees, and all government and industry partners to deliver exceptional operational reliability, warm Indian hospitality, and sustained long-term growth," he added.