Clarity on Decarbonisation Metrics Key to India’s Energy Transition, Say Industry Experts

Speaking at the Roundtable on Energy Transition: Aspiring Towards a Collaborative Global Low Carbon Economy – 2030, organised by the Centre for Responsible Business (CRB) with Outlook Business as the media partner, Uma Reddy, President of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, underscored the persistent investment gap in clean technologies. She noted that smaller enterprises often prioritise spending on product development over sustainability upgrades, largely viewing cleaner technologies as an added expense rather than a long-term business investment.