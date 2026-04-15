Why India Needs to Fix Its Gender-Responsive Urban Transport Ecosystem

When the quality of public transport improves, women are among the first and most consistent users. The introduction of free bus travel for women in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana has been transformative. In cities with fare-free schemes, women account for 47% of daily bus ridership versus 35% elsewhere. But affordability alone is insufficient. If the bus does not come on time or is overcrowded, uncomfortable or dangerous to board, waiving the fare will not improve the mobility experience. This is important considering the number of people using public transport in India is projected to fall from 75.7% in 2000-01 to 44.7% in 2030-31 — a trajectory with severe consequences for traffic congestion, urban air quality and carbon emissions.