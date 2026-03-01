India’s GDP To Grow 7.6% in Fy26 After Revamp of Calculation Framework

"The data for FY2023-25 has been revised materially as per the new 2022-23 base. Notably, the size of the Indian economy is estimated to be somewhat smaller than that, as per the 2011-12 base; the nominal GDP for FY2024 and FY2025 is 3.8 per cent each, lower than that estimated in the old series," she said. "More importantly, this would also imply a fiscal deficit target of 4.46 per cent of GDP for FY2027, as against the 4.3 per cent assumed in the budget, assuming a nominal GDP growth of ~10 per cent in the fiscal." Projecting a GDP growth of 7 per cent in the 2026-27 fiscal, Icra said there is a higher likelihood of a prolonged pause on the interest rate by RBI, amid expectations of a base-led uptick in the CPI inflation in the near term.