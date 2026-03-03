A

Yes, a little bit. There is a slight difference. I wouldn’t lie about that. This is perhaps one of the first few generations where women have come to this level of authority. Women now have control of their money. That itself changes the process.

My main counterpart in another organization may not think the way I think. He may not experience the things I experience. Something I find noteworthy enough to write a cheque on, he may not think is noteworthy. And vice versa. Because of where we have come from, a lot of emotional intelligence has developed over the years. I like to believe women have a higher EQ. Sometimes that is very important when you are writing a cheque because you have a pulse on what is happening.

So yes, power dynamics do change a little. Thought processes differ. But I wouldn’t say one has more power or less power. At the end of the day, we are all gunning for these companies to succeed. The authority to write the cheque gives the power. The way you experience it and the way you invest may differ, but not in a hierarchical way.