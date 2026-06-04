HP Govt Slashes Royalty on Reservoir Fish Catch to 1% to Boost Income of 6,500 Fisherfolk

The Himachal Pradesh government has cut royalty on reservoir fish catch from 7.5% to 1%
Aiming to boost incomes for over 6,500 fisherfolk families dependent on major dams like Gobind Sagar and Pong.
The move is expected to significantly improve profitability, curb out-migration and strengthen the state’s emerging blue economy
In line with its budget announcement for 2026-27, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reduce royalty on fish catch from reservoirs to 1% from 7.5% to boost the income of the fisherfolk, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.
"Earlier, the state government had reduced the royalty from 15% to 7.5% during the previous year," he said.
Sukhu said more than 6,500 fishermen's families, dependent on the Gobind Sagar, Pong Dam, Chamera, Ranjit Sagar, and Kol Dam reservoirs for their livelihood, will benefit from this decision.
The CM said the reduction in royalty and licence fees will provide substantial economic relief to fishermen, improve their livelihoods and enhance their overall standard of living.
He has also directed the fisheries department to undertake a comprehensive awareness campaign to ensure that all registered fishermen avail of the benefits of the revised policy.
"Earlier royalty structure had adversely affected the earnings of fishermen cooperative societies as well as individual fishermen. The reduction to 1% will significantly improve profitability, discourage out-migration from reservoir areas and provide a major boost to the state's emerging blue economy," he said.
He further said the government is taking several measures to modernise the fisheries sector, including the development of fish landing centres, provision of ice boxes and strengthening of marketing linkages to ensure better prices for fish produce.
"These initiatives, coupled with the reduction in royalty, will enhance net earnings of fishermen and make fishing a more sustainable and attractive livelihood option for the rural youth," Sukhu added.