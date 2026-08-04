Govt Says 4 of 20 Industrial Corridor Projects Completed; ₹16,172 Cr Sanctioned for Development

Four industrial townships have been completed under the Centre's industrial corridor programme
Funds worth over ₹16,172 crore have been sanctioned for corridor development across states
The government said regular monitoring and coordination are being used to speed up the remaining projects
The Central government has completed four of the 20 industrial corridor projects approved under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP), while the remaining 16 are at different stages of implementation, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed Parliament on Tuesday.
In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said the Centre has approved 20 industrial nodes under the programme, including 12 during the last five years.
According to the ministry, the projects are being developed through special purpose vehicles (SPVs) jointly formed by the Centre and state governments, with states contributing land and the Centre providing equity and, where required, debt support.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has sanctioned and released ₹16,172.95 crore to the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) for industrial corridor development, the minister said. Of this, NICDIT has released ₹14,569.97 crore to project SPVs for execution of various industrial nodes under the programme.
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According to the government, the four completed projects are the Dholera Special Investment Region in Gujarat, the Shendra-Bidkin Industrial Area in Maharashtra, the Integrated Industrial Township at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, and the Integrated Industrial Township at Vikram Udyogpuri in Madhya Pradesh.
The ministry said these projects now have internal trunk infrastructure such as roads, water supply systems, sewage treatment facilities, power distribution networks, administrative buildings and information and communication technology infrastructure.
External connectivity, including roads, bulk water supply, electricity and telecom links, is being developed separately in coordination with state governments and central agencies.
According to the government, the remaining projects are spread across states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana and Kerala.
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Several have already appointed engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, while others are progressing through land development, planning, regulatory approvals or public-private partnership processes.
The government said the typical construction period for an industrial corridor project is 36 to 48 months from the appointment of the EPC contractor.
To accelerate implementation, the ministry said project progress is being monitored by an Apex Monitoring Authority, DPIIT and NICDIT in coordination with state governments and other agencies.
It added that the PRAGATI and PM Gati Shakti platforms are being used to resolve bottlenecks, obtain statutory clearances on time and ensure projects remain on schedule.