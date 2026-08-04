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Nykaa Q1 Results: Profit Surges To ₹79 Cr; Revenue Up 29%

Nykaa also announced that the company's board approved purchasing a 51% fully diluted stake in Aminu Wellness for up to ₹32 crore

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Published At:
Published At:
Nykaa
Nykaa Photo: Nykaa
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nykaa's net profit for Q1FY27 surged over three-fold year-on-year to ₹79.76 crore

  • Executive Chairperson Falguni Nayar highlighted that growth momentum and EBITDA margins reached their highest levels in 12 quarters

  • The company's board approved the acquisition of a 51% stake in skincare brand Aminu Wellness

The Mumbai-based fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa registered a ₹79.76 crore net profit for Q1FY27, up from ₹24.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, profit after tax remained largely flat compared to ₹78 crore in the previous quarter, as per Moneycontrol.

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Revenue from operations rose 29% year-on-year to ₹2,782 crore from ₹2,155 crore, and was higher than the ₹2,648 crore posted in the previous three months.

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Expenses and Brands

Business costs increased as Nykaa spent ₹2,662.15 crore during the three months ending June, compared to ₹2,120.56 crore a year earlier. This figure also surpassed the ₹2,535.80 crore spent in the previous quarter.

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Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Founder and CEO of Nykaa, said, "This quarter marked continued acceleration in our growth momentum and EBITDA margins, both reaching their highest levels in the last 12 quarters."

"Our platform featured exciting new brand launches like Rare beauty, one of the world’s largest celebrity beauty brands, already among the top 5 premium brands at Nykaa, SK-II, a Japanese high efficacy brand, and Judydoll, among our first Chinese beauty brands which is witnessing strong early traction among consumers," she added.

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AI and Acquisition

Nayar further said that the company is focusing on building with discipline, innovation, and long-term value creation.

Nykaa also announced that it is buying a skincare brand. The company's board approved purchasing a 51% fully diluted stake in Aminu Wellness for up to ₹32 crore.

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"Our AI-led initiatives are beginning to create meaningful consumer experiences, with Virtual Closet already driving 2x higher conversion and AskNykaa, our conversational search engine, emerging as a trusted beauty advisor on the platform," Nayar said.

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The retailer's shares ended at ₹342.50 on August 4.

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