SEBI Moves To Relax Rules For Offshore Funds After Legal Challenges

One of these funds is Generation Investment Management, a sustainability-focused investment firm co-founded by former US Vice President Al Gore and former Goldman Sachs Asset Management CEO David Blood. The firm, which manages $25 billion globally and holds $833 million in Indian assets, filed an appeal in January after facing disclosure requirements on planned new investments. The fund said its investments typically start with a single stock, meaning 100% of its Indian assets could initially be concentrated in one company. It reportedly said its "discretionary decision making is impaired by the ongoing compliance requirement."