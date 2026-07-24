Adani Energy Secures Major Andhra Transmission Project, Takes Order Book Past ₹80,000 Crore

Adani Energy Solutions has won an interstate transmission project worth around ₹8,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh under the Centre's Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism.
The project will provide transmission infrastructure for an estimated 4,500 MW of power demand from upcoming green hydrogen and green ammonia plants in the Vizag region.
Scheduled for completion in 30 months, the project will add 1,582 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and 10,500 MVA of transformation capacity.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) stated it has secured an inter-state power transmission project worth about Rs 8,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh, The Economic Times reported.
The central government awarded the project under its Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism.
This latest win pushes the company's total order book beyond Rs 80,000 crore. The company plans to complete the project within a 30-month timeline.
Powering Green Industrial Growth
The project bears the official title 'Transmission System for Proposed Green Hydrogen/Green Ammonia Projects in Vizag Area, Andhra Pradesh (Phase-I)'.
It aims to establish the grid infrastructure necessary to deliver electricity for a projected 4,500 MW requirement from future green hydrogen and ammonia plants.
The new transmission lines will also support rising electricity demand, primarily catering to the expanding data centres and digital infrastructure clusters growing rapidly in the Pendurthi-Vizag belt.
"The Vizag transmission project is an important step in building the energy backbone for India's next generation of industrial growth.
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It will support the development of green hydrogen and green ammonia capacity in Andhra Pradesh, while also strengthening the grid for emerging digital infrastructure demand in the Pendurthi-Vizag region," AESL CEO Kandarp Patel said.
"As India advances towards a cleaner, more technology-driven economy, AESL remains committed to developing resilient, future-ready transmission networks that enable sustainable growth at scale," Patel added.
Technical Specifications and Expansion
A special purpose vehicle named Vizag Power Transmission Ltd will roll out the physical infrastructure. The engineering scope includes constructing a 765/400 kV GIS substation at Pendurthi in Vizag and an additional 765/400 kV substation at Khammam-II.
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This development adds 1,582 circuit kilometres (ckm) of high-voltage transmission lines to the company's asset base. It also provides an extra 10,500 MVA of transformation capacity.
With this addition, AESL's national transmission network will stretch to 29,531 ckm. The developer's total transformation capacity will simultaneously rise to 1,33,675 MVA.